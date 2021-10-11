Women wanted for brawling at Busch Gardens

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. -- Police issued felony warrants for three women wanted for fighting at Busch Gardens. Officers were called to the Williamsburg theme park the night of August 8 to respond to the fight which took place in the line for the Griffon roller coaster video posted on WAVY.com showed.

James City County Police

"Three adult females had fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival," a James City County police spokesperson wrote. "Two victims remained on scene and were treated for minor injuries."

The women wanted on charges of assault and battery and felony maiming were identified as:

Christine Nicole Howard, 23, of Candler, NC

Elizabeth G. Marrero, 27, of Candler, NC

Junika Marionette Dunn, 30, New Bern, NC

Anyone with information was asked to call 757-566-0112.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.