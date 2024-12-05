3 kids kidnapped at Virginia bus stop

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. — Three kids were kidnapped while waiting for the school bus on Thursday morning, a Facebook post from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office says.

The siblings, Jai'Marcus Lewis, 10, Ja'Miyah Lewis, 8, and Ja'Liyah Lewis, 6, were last seen at 7:40 a.m., when they left for the bus stop at Bobby’s Way Apartment complex in Fishersville.

WTVR - Courtesy: Augusta County Sheriff's Office

Ja'Miyah and Ja'Liyah were both wearing pink jackets and Jai'Marcus was wearing a black and dark blue jacket with neon zippers.

A black four-door vehicle reportedly pulled up to the bus stop when the children were taken.

The sheriff's office says a reverse 911 call was sent out within a five-mile radius of the apartments. An Amber Alert is pending with the Virginia State Police.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 540-245-5333.

