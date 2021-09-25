Bus drivers send message to Henrico School Board: 'Something needs to be done'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico School Board chambers, which are often almost entirely empty on the audience side during meetings, were filled with bus drivers on Thursday evening. Brenda Riddell, a Henrico school bus driver of nine years, addressed the board at public comment, and asked members to walk a day in her shoes.

“We’re overwhelmed, we’re tired, we’re fatigued, we’re pushed, we’re stressed, we’re exhausted,” Riddell said. “Would you put your child on a plane with a pilot under these conditions? Or would you put your child in the taxi with the driver under these conditions? No, you would not because it’s unsafe.”

Several other long-time Henrico County Public Schools bus drivers submitted written public comments regarding paperwork, enforcing assigned seats, pay and exhaustion from running double routes.