Multiple vehicles damaged in Chesterfield County shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that damaged multiple vehicles in Chesterfield County.

Police said an unoccupied vehicle was vandalized and shot at in the 5100 block of Burnt Oak Terrace around 3 a.m. on Thursday, July 31.

Multiple other vehicles in the area also sustained damage during the shooting, according to police.

No one was injured.

Police said it appears to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.