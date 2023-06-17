Shooting at Chesterfield apartments sends woman to hospital

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting at a North Chesterfield apartment complex that sent a woman to the hospital Friday night.

Police were called to the 5100 block of Burnt Oak Terrace just after 8:35 p.m. for a report of a shooting, Lt. Nate Ballentine with Chesterfield Police said.

"Officers located an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound," Ballentine wrote. "Officers rendered aid to the victim who was transported to an area hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening."

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

Ballentine said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is urged to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.