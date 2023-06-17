Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Shooting at Chesterfield apartments sends woman to hospital

Recap of storms that rolled through Virginia Friday
Image.jpeg
Posted at 11:28 PM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 23:29:20-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting at a North Chesterfield apartment complex that sent a woman to the hospital Friday night.

Police were called to the 5100 block of Burnt Oak Terrace just after 8:35 p.m. for a report of a shooting, Lt. Nate Ballentine with Chesterfield Police said.

"Officers located an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound," Ballentine wrote. "Officers rendered aid to the victim who was transported to an area hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening."

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

Ballentine said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is urged to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone