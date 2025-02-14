Virginia's open-air burn ban takes effect Feb. 15

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's statewide burning law takes effect on Saturday, prohibiting outdoor burning between midnight and 4 p.m. throughout the spring fire season.

The law, effective from Feb. 15 through April 30, applies to debris burning, campfires, and open-air charcoal grills within 300 feet of woods or dry grass. Violation of the law is a Class-3 misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500.

This law does not apply to charcoal or gas-fired barbecue grills. Some exceptions to the law are made for campfires at Virginia State Parks.

To learn more about Virginia’s 4 p.m. burning law and fire prevention, visit the Virginia Department of Forestry's website.

Spring Fire Season Tips from VDOF



The 4 p.m. burn law applies to any fires not contained within a fireproof device (e.g., campfires, brush piles, bonfires, warming fires, etc.)

Burning is allowed between 4 p.m. and midnight if proper precautions are taken

No fire may be started, and no fuels can be added to a fire after midnight

Avoid burning during dry and windy conditions

Fires should never be left unattended

Have a shovel, rake, and a charged hose on hand to control the fire

Call 911 immediately if a fire escapes your control

