Homeless man stole puppies and cash from Virginia pet salon, police say

HAMPTON, Va. — Three husky puppies have been reunited with their mother after a homeless man stole six pups from a Hampton grooming business, according to police.

The theft happened at Critter Cleaners, a grooming business located in the 5100 block of West Mercury Boulevard, overnight Thursday. Surveillance cameras caught the suspect removing six three-week-old husky puppies and an undisclosed amount of money from the business.

UPDATE: Owner of puppies says they’ve recovered three. Here’s the mom reuniting with two https://t.co/LddtrUwfc2 pic.twitter.com/x0yywi34Vp — Brendan Ponton (@brendanponton) January 22, 2022

Bandi Murdock, the owner of Critter Cleaners, said the suspect ate food, watched television and took a shower before taking the puppies from their mother.

When apprehended, the suspect confessed but refused to say where the puppies were, according to Murdock.

Investigators were able to track some of the dogs down through the man's friends.

Police later identified the suspect as 50-year-old Rodney Jackson, who they said was experiencing homelessness. He was arrested and charged with Breaking and Entering, Grand Larceny, Grand Larceny with intent to sell, and 6 counts of Animal Larceny.

Three puppies are still missing. Murdock says she's worried about their safety.

"It's been a while and the puppies are desperately needing to eat, not to mention the temperatures outside," she said.

If you have any information on where the puppies could be, call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.