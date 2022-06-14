This old Burger King will soon be a Virginia cannabis dispensary

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- The region’s medical marijuana provider has lined up its latest retail location. Green Leaf Medical (stylized “gLeaf”) plans to open a satellite cannabis dispensary in a shuttered Burger King at 401 Southpark Blvd. near Southpark Mall in Colonial Heights. Green Leaf Medical President Phil Goldberg said Monday the new store is expected to open in a few months. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

