This old Burger King will soon be a Virginia cannabis dispensary
Richmond BizSense
Green Leaf Medical plans to open a satellite medical cannabis dispensary in Colonial Heights near Southpark Mall.
Posted at 10:38 AM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 10:43:27-04
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- The region’s medical marijuana provider has lined up its latest retail location. Green Leaf Medical (stylized “gLeaf”) plans to open a satellite cannabis dispensary in a shuttered Burger King at 401 Southpark Blvd. near Southpark Mall in Colonial Heights. Green Leaf Medical President Phil Goldberg said Monday the new store is expected to open in a few months. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.
📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.