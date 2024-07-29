Watch Now
Half-blind rescue dog Bunky named Richmond's new dog ambassador

RICHMOND, Va. -- Bunky, a half-blind rescue dog with a job, a three-doctor medical team, and acting credits that include two Super Bowl commercials, has won the vote to become Richmond’s Official Dog of 804 Day.

His victory comes handily after receiving thousands of votes in a competition with more than 100 worthy, four-legged competitors. He’s now tapped to ceremonially kick off 804 Day: Richmond’s Biggest Block Party on Friday, Aug. 2, from 4-9 p.m.

How’s he feeling? Click here to continue reading on Style Weekly.

Bunky, Richmond’s Official Dog of 804 Day

