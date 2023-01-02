Watch Now
Driver critically injured in Chesterfield wreck

Posted at 11:42 PM, Jan 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-01 23:42:54-05

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield County that left a driver critically injured on New Year’s Day.

Officers said they arrived to the wreck on Bundle Road, which is near Pocahontas State Park, around 4 p.m. Sunday.

The driver was medflighted to an area hospital where he was in critical condition at last check.

Officials said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

