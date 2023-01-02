Driver critically injured in Chesterfield wreck

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield County that left a driver critically injured on New Year’s Day.

Officers said they arrived to the wreck on Bundle Road, which is near Pocahontas State Park, around 4 p.m. Sunday.

WTVR

The driver was medflighted to an area hospital where he was in critical condition at last check.

Officials said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.