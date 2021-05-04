Gunfight sends bullet flying into Taco Bell: 'Thank God it didn't kill anybody'

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- An investigation is underway into a shootout that resulted in a bullet flying into Taco Bell.

The shootout between people in two vehicles was reported Monday, at about 7 p.m., near the intersection of Ritchie Avenue and Boydton Plank Road in Dinwiddie, according to investigators.

"Gunfire was exchanged between vehicles at that intersection, striking multiple vehicles and the business Taco Bell itself," Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office Investigator Charles Lucy said. "The bullet that struck Taco Bell, entered the exterior of the building and traveled into the hallway, into the men's bathroom, and into an interior wall."

Fortunately, no one was injured in the shooting.

One neighbor said the shots startled his family.

"She said, 'dad, somebody's shooting,' I said, 'where?' She said, 'I think it's at the Taco Bell.' So I went to the door and sure enough man, they were going off like firecrackers. I said, 'My God, what's going on up there,'" the man, who asked not to be identified, said. "Thank God it didn't kill anybody."

Sheriff's investigators believe a dark-colored SUV was involved in the shootout.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.