Bullet grazes Virginia State Trooper working in Petersburg

Posted at 7:58 AM, Nov 03, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Petersburg and Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting where a Virginia State Trooper was grazed by a bullet.

Crime Insider sources said the shooting happened a little after 10:30 p.m. Thursday on East Wythe and South Jefferson streets.

Investigators said a State Police Special Agent was in an unmarked police vehicle when a bullet came through the rear window and grazed the trooper.

The trooper was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they're still developing a possible suspect description.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

