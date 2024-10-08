Teaching children how to build a sustainable planet: 'It is a lifelong commitment'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A nationwide nonprofit with a presence in Henrico County is teaming up with the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (CVWMA) to reach young people and educate them about the importance of recycling.

Nonprofit Love to Share Foundation America, with support from CVWMA, is hosting an interactive workshop on recycling called “Rethink Our Waste.”

Divya Balaji is one of the volunteers hosting the workshop at the Glen Allen Library on October 14.

They plan to teach about decomposition, reducing and managing waste, and sustainable alternatives to everyday items.

The nonprofit is intentional about reaching out to the younger generation regarding the importance of recycling.

“It is a lifelong commitment, and when you want to make sure people make lifelong commitments, you have to catch them young. It also resonates with the missions of STEM camps — it’s important to catch them young around middle and high school. If you want to build a sustainable planet, you must ingrain these values in children,” Balaji explained.

She said they’re thrilled that registration for their recycling workshop is already full but encouraged you to join them for additional workshops in the upcoming weeks.

There is a “Building Strong Parent-Child Connections” workshop scheduled for Saturday, October 19.



