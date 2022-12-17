Driver charged in buggy crash on Virginia highway that sent 3 to hospital, killed horse

RICHMOND COUNTY, Va. -- A driver is facing charges in a wreck involving a horse and buggy on Route 3 that sent three people to the hospital and left a horse dead in rural Richmond County, according to officials with Virginia State Police.

Troopers were called to the crash between a Chevy Equinox and a horse and buggy near Arnold Lane and Boswell Road just before 9 a.m. Saturday.

The SUV rear-ended the buggy, throwing three of the five people from the horse-drawn carriage, according to troopers.

One person was med-flighted to VCU Medical Center. The other two were taken by ambulance to VCU Medical Center in Tappahannock. Their injuries were described as serious but non-life-threatening, according to troopers.

Officials said one horse succumbed to its injuries at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, who was not hurt, was charged with reckless driving. Officials said additional charges are pending by the Commonwealth Attorney's Office.

The crash, which closed Route 3 for a short time, remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

RELATED: Expert, state police urge caution on roads following deadly buggy crashes in 2021