Buffalo Wild Wings closes its Short Pump location

Signage for Buffalo Wild Wings came down in Short Pump in recent weeks.
Posted at 10:15 AM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 10:15:37-04

RICHMOND, Va. — The clock has expired on a longtime Short Pump restaurant, but a new, mystery addition to the area’s dining scene is in the works within eyeshot. The Buffalo Wild Wings at 4300 Pouncey Tract Road has closed after 14 years in business at the Short Pump Commons shopping center. It’s the second local Buffalo Wild Wings to close within the last year, joining the Shockoe Slip outpost that served its last wing last summer. Read more on Richmond BizSense.

