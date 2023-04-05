Buffalo Wild Wings closes its Short Pump location

RICHMOND, Va. — The clock has expired on a longtime Short Pump restaurant, but a new, mystery addition to the area’s dining scene is in the works within eyeshot. The Buffalo Wild Wings at 4300 Pouncey Tract Road has closed after 14 years in business at the Short Pump Commons shopping center. It’s the second local Buffalo Wild Wings to close within the last year, joining the Shockoe Slip outpost that served its last wing last summer. Read more on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews