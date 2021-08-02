Family hopes Buffalo Soldier remembrance at forgotten Virginia cemetery will become annual tradition

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Buffalo Soldier from Central Virginia was honored during a ceremony at the Sons and Daughters of Ham Cemetery on the Richmond-Henrico line.

A group of dedicated citizens met at the overgrown and nearly forgotten African American cemetery near the University of Richmond to honor Moses Bradford Jr.

The soldier served in the U.S. Army during the Spanish American War in Cuba in 1898. He later died in 1925.

For National Buffalo Soldiers Day on Thursday, the veteran's great niece addressed the crowd who gathered near Bandy Field.

A Boy Scout troop presented the colors and “Taps” was played.

Organizers said they are hoping to make this an annual event every July.

