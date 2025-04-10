Search continues for missing Virginia man as family grows increasingly concerned: 'Some long nights and days'

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — The small community of Sussex County is worried about a longtime resident who has been missing for several days.

David Barnes has spent the last 48 hours searching for his 75-year-old father, Charles "Buddy" Barnes, who was last seen on Monday.

"It's been some long nights and days," David Barnes said. "Riding around, making calls, I've been down as far as Capron in Southampton County, checking waitpeople, farmers, if they've seen his truck."

Buddy Barnes, who is known by just about everybody, stopped by his friend Chester Carter's shop on Monday around 1:12 p.m. and told him he was going to Emporia.

There was supposedly a sighting of Buddy in Emporia, but nothing else.

"It doesn't seem real to lose somebody just like that," Carter said. "Vanish out of thin air in Stony Creek. That just don't happen."

WTVR

The 75-year-old, who family members said had a recent stroke and suffers from diabetes, also disappeared in the past to visit a friend in Norfolk.

However, this time, things are much different.

"He's not using his debit card or anything like that so we can get a possible lead of what direction he's in," David Barnes explained.

Buddy Barnes is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 190 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. His truck is a unique 2003 extended-cab Chevrolet that is white with gold at the bottom and Virginia plates TEL 6867.

"He's very particular and peculiar about his vehicle," David Barnes said. "So I don't think he's going to be down a narrow patch where it would be scratched or if there's any mud going to get on it."

For now, David Barnes will continue spending his time searching the back roads of Sussex County, noting that his father "is not an interstate driver at all."

If you think you have seen Barnes or his truck, contact your local law enforcement agency or call the Sussex County Sheriff's Department at 434-246-5000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

