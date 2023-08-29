Head-on crash in rural Buckingham County leaves one man dead

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. -- A Howardsville man was killed in a head-on crash Sunday afternoon on a rural road in Buckingham County, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. on Well Water Road near Route 20 when a Ford Edge crossed the center line on a curve in the road and hit a Honda Accord headed in the opposite direction.

State Police said the driver of the Honda, identified as 39-year-old Ryan P. Ragland, died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Ford vehicle, 37-year-old John A. Stearrett III of Dillwyn, and his 37-year-old passenger were both transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

All of the individuals in the crash were wearing seat belts, according to State Police.

Charges are pending.