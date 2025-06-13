17-year-old killed in Buckingham County crash

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. — A teenager was killed and two others were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Buckingham County on Wednesday night.

According to Virginia State Police, the driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Jaylin Gough, was heading west on Francisco Road around 8:30 p.m. when they crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the road, and hit trees.

The front seat passenger, a 17-year-old, was ejected and died at the scene.

Gough and another 17-year-old passenger in the backseat were also ejected from the car and seriously hurt.

None of the car's occupants were wearing seatbelts, according to VSP.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

