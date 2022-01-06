Bucket truck overturns on I-95

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. -- A bucket truck driver and passenger suffered minor injuries after their truck overturned on Interstate 95 south, at mile marker 130 (Route 3 interchange) near Fredericksburg.

"The travel lanes narrowed from three lanes down to two lanes. As the truck attempted to make a quick lane change it collided with an end cap actuator and clipped a U-Haul trailer before overturning," Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey wrote. "I-95 southbound travel lanes were closed briefly, but the travel lanes are now open."

The crash was reported at about 7 a.m.

Police have not yet commented on whether the truck driver will be charged in connection to the crash.

