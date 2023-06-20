Watch Now
Buc-ee’s officially buys lands in Virginia to build a massive convenience store and gas station

Buc-ee’s
A Buc-ee’s store in Katy, Texas.
Posted at 9:06 AM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 09:07:02-04

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- Buc-ee’s has officially taken a bite out of Virginia. The Texas-based chain known for its massive, beaver-logoed convenience stores and gas stations, has purchased nearly 28 acres in New Kent County, where it’s planning its first store in Virginia. Buc-ee’s bought an unaddressed parcel near Interstate 64’s Talleysville exit off State Route 609 for $6.5 million, according to company general counsel Jeff Nadalo.

