Buc-ee's breaks ground on first Virginia travel center

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday, ground was broke on the Commonwealth's first Buc-ee's travel center in Rockingham County.

The location of the future Buc-ee's, according to the county, is at the exit 240 interchange along I-81. The travel center will span 74,000 square feet and have 120- fueling positions and 24 EV charging stations on site.

Governor Glenn Youngkin celebrated the ground breaking on X (f.k.a. twitter) sharing that the location will bring with it 200 jobs to Virginia and more than $60 million in investments.

Today's groundbreaking represents 200 jobs and an investment of more than 60 million dollars in Rockingham County. I look forward to stopping by for some Beaver Nuggets soon! pic.twitter.com/hNbPTZeQtI — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) January 30, 2024

Buc-ee’s is open at all hours, all year long, and offers fan-favorite food, gifts and merch featuring its famous beaver mascot.

Rockingham County also claims this location will have parking for more than 600 vehicles.

Another Buc-ee's location is also in the works in New Kent County. That site

is planned for off of Exit 211 on Interstate 64. The planned opening day would be sometime in 2027 though.

The Rockingham County location is expected to open in mid-2025.

