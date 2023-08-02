Police detail what led up to boat crash that killed 16-year-old on York River

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va - More information has been revealed in a Gloucester County boating crash that killed a 16-year-old boy Sunday.

The teen was on a jet ski when police said he collided with a pontoon boat on the York River.

"A Yamaha personal watercraft was being operated by a 16-year old Gloucester resident that struck a Pontoon boat that was operating in the same vicinity," Virginia Marine Police Officer Zach Widgeon said.

Police say the teen’s jet ski and the boat collided near Machicomoco State Park.

"The 16-year-old operator went under the Pontoon boat. He was quickly recovered from the water by the occupants of the Pontoon boat," Widgeon said.

WTKR has confirmed the 16-year-old victim is Brycen Wermter, a student at Gloucester High School.

Police say Wermter’s family who were on the pontoon boat gave him CPR and immediately alerted Coast Guard and first responders. Wermter was pronounced dead on the scene.

"All evidence points to a tragic accident. The operator of the boat was known to the 16-year-old, family relations. The 16-year-old’s mother was on the boat," Widgeon said.

Gloucester High School football team’s Facebook page says Wermter was a hard-working football player.

"A fun day in the water in a couple of seconds, things can happen that last a lifetime. In this tragic situation, family and friends had to watch a loved one be fatally injured," Widgeon said.

Wermter's family says there will be a vigil at Gloucester High School Thursday evening to honor his life.