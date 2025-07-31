Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
VDOT asks for input on Bryan Park interchange improvements in Richmond

VDOT STARS Bryan
Virginia Department of Transportation
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Transportation is seeking public input on the Richmond interchange where I-95, I-64, and I-195 connect as part of an ongoing study into improving safety, reliability, and traffic flow.

The survey, which is open until Friday, August 8, presents two of the possible modifications to the interchange near Bryan Park and allows community members to rate the concepts and leave comments.

The first proposes expanding the ramp from I-64/I-195 to I-95 Northbound by one lane.

Lane Expansion

The other would add a roundabout on Arthur Ashe Boulevard at the I-95/I-64 ramps. According to VDOT, crash data over the past five years shows 18 crashes per year at that intersection.

Roundabout Concept

Click here to respond to the survey.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

