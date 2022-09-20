Crews battle large brush fire in Ashland

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Firefighters are working to put out a brush fire in Ashland that began overnight Tuesday.

Smoke is visible throughout the area and on Interstate 95 from the 92 to the 94 mile marker.

Hanover Fire-EMS crews have contained the fire to an approximately four to five acres. But due to the thick brush and terrain, limited access is available.

With the assistance of the Hanover Sheriff’s Office and their drone, crews said they were able to locate a deep-seated fire in the area after multiple reports of smoke.

The Virginia Department of Forestry is also on scene with heavy equipment helping to contain the fire.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.