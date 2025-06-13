Brunswick high schoolers head to national Future Business Leaders of America competition

RICHMOND, Va. — A Brunswick High School sophomore is headed to California to compete on the national stage.

Fifteen-year-old Bianca Jones qualified for the national Future Business Leaders of America competition in California after winning at the regional and state levels.

"I never thought I’d be flying across the country," Jones said. "This isn’t just a trip — this is a chance to show that students from small towns like Brunswick can do big things.”

WTVR Bianca Jones

Jones is among six students attending the competition. While she is the only one competing, all will participate in leadership workshops that could shape their futures.

But with opportunity comes cost — and that’s where the heart of the Brunswick community has stepped in.

The Story Cafe in Lawrenceville is hosting gift card rallies to help cover expenses for the students. Community members can support the team at a June 17 event from 5 to 7 p.m., or drop off gift cards at the cafe, which is owned by our former colleague Shelby Brown.

The cafe is located on N. Hicks Street.

