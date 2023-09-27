Gun found in Brunswick High School, student detained

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. -- A Brunswick High School student who brought a gun to school was detained Wednesday morning, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office.

"No one was injured and no active shooter situation occurred," the sheriff's office posted on social media.

A search of the school yielded no additional weapons and the controlled school lockdown was lifted.

Investigators have not yet provided a motive for why the student brought the gun to school.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.