Brunswick County teacher arrested for assaulting student

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. -- A Brunswick County teacher has been arrested following an incident with a student on Wednesday.

On Wednesday around 10:30 a.m., School Resource Officers reported an incident between a student and a teacher at James Solomon Russell Middle School.

Deputies responded to the school to assist and investigate the incident.

After arriving at the scene, deputies took Wilson Taylor, IV, 33, into custody. Taylor was charged with assault and battery and transported to Meherrin River Regional Jail.

The school shared a statement on Wednesday following the incident that reads in part: