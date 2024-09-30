Tipster provides information in Virginia murder mystery: 'Nobody deserves that'

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. -- Sheriff’s investigators have received a key tip in their investigation of two murders in Brunswick County.

While the nature of the tip was not disclosed, Brunswick Sheriff Brian Roberts said a call from someone outside the county provided promising leads.

Efforts are ongoing to identify a suspect.

The victims, whose identities remain unknown, were discovered near Blue Bird Road on Sunday morning.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 9:20 a.m. regarding a man's body found in a ditch.

During the investigation, a woman’s body was located approximately 400 yards away, on the opposite side of the road.

Both victims had been shot multiple times.

Sheriff Roberts noted that both victims, a Black male, and a Black female, had multiple tattoos and are believed to be in their forties or fifties.

What we know after 2 bodies found in ditch on rural road in Brunswick County

The male victim had a grey beard.

He urged anyone who has not heard from a loved one fitting these descriptions to contact the sheriff’s office at 434-848-3133.

Violent Crime Concerns Community

James Holmes, who lives near the crime scene, expressed concern over the shooting.

“You don’t expect that here, you know, you don’t ever see that around here,” he said.

Neighbor Bev Menier echoed his sentiments.

“Well I was shocked,” she said. “I thought, that’s sad to be shot and just dumped on the road like that.”

“My heart goes out to their family, so praying for their family, I know that’s got to be very difficult,” Menier added.

“Nobody deserves nothing like that, people just don’t care no more, they just don’t care,” Holmes said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.