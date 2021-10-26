Brunswick County man backs truck over his brother, kills him while trying to give him a ride

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. -- A 61-year-old man backed his pickup truck up over his 63-year-old brother and killed him early Tuesday morning on Route 1, according to Virginia State Police.

Carlton Stith was headed south on the highway just before 6 a.m. when he saw his brother Jerry Van Stith walking along the shoulder of the road.

State Police said Carlton tried to back the truck up to his brother to give him a ride and instead ran over him. Jerry was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carlton was charged with improper backing.

