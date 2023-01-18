Changes made at Virginia animal shelter after an investigation raised serious concerns

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. -- The Brunswick County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday night to turn over control of the county's animal control and the shelter to Brunswick County Sheriff Brian Roberts.

The vote followed the release of a state report that indicated conditions at the shelter were so dire, those who worked there could face criminal charges.

The two animal control officers who worked at the shelters for years were officially reassigned to different jobs within the county.

Sheriff Roberts said he now needed to rebuild the shelter's staff. Until a new shelter staff can be hired, inmates would be used twice a day to feed and wash the eight dogs at the shelter and clean their kennels.

The sheriff said he hoped to soon post job openings for two new animal control officers.

In December, the State Office of Veterinary Services found multiple violations at the Lawrenceville shelter.

Those violations included:

The animals not appropriately fed

The facility not kept clean, dry, and sanitary

Adequate care not provided for seven dogs confined in the facility at the time of the inspection

Animals euthanized in a manner that does not comply with methods established by the state veterinarian

