Richmond Police investigate Brown's Island shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Major Crimes detectives are investigating after a woman was shot on Brown's Island in Richmond.

Police were called to Brown's Island at about 12:43 p.m. on Wednesday.

"Officers arrived and found an adult female who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the investigation. "She reported being shot by a known male. An adult male was detained at the scene."

The woman went to the hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Brown's Island is considered one of Richmond's entertainment hubs.

Situated between the James River and Haxall Canal, Brown's Island is the site for numerous Richmond festivals and concerts.

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective Bruington at 804-646-3930 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.