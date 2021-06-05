Brown's Island cleanup marks end of Clean the Bay Day week-long initiative

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cleanup event at Brown's Island on Saturday capped the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s annual Clean the Bay Day week-long initiative.

More than 1,000 volunteers spread out across the city to clean up litter, plant native plants and install rain barrels.

Virginia First Lady Pam Northam joined volunteers at Brown's Island.

“If you can, and you have the opportunity to, go to your favorite beautiful space along the river or waterway,” Northam said. “You can also work in your own backyard, planting native plants, taking up turf, stopping using harmful chemicals that end up in the waterways is also a great way to support our clean water system.”

Organizers said they are still totaling their haul, but said more than 42,000 pounds of litter have been removed from area parks so far this week.