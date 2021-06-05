Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Brown's Island cleanup marks end of Clean the Bay Day week-long initiative

items.[0].videoTitle
Brown's Island cleanup marks end of group’s weeklong initiative
JamesCleanup.jpg
Posted at 7:34 PM, Jun 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-05 19:35:26-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cleanup event at Brown's Island on Saturday capped the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s annual Clean the Bay Day week-long initiative.

More than 1,000 volunteers spread out across the city to clean up litter, plant native plants and install rain barrels.

Virginia First Lady Pam Northam joined volunteers at Brown's Island.

“If you can, and you have the opportunity to, go to your favorite beautiful space along the river or waterway,” Northam said. “You can also work in your own backyard, planting native plants, taking up turf, stopping using harmful chemicals that end up in the waterways is also a great way to support our clean water system.”

Organizers said they are still totaling their haul, but said more than 42,000 pounds of litter have been removed from area parks so far this week.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.