They posted the wrong pictures on social media. Now they face 10 years in prison.

RICHMOND, Va. -- They posted pictures of themselves on social media and now they face a decade in prison.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced this week that Anthony Cornelius Brown Jr., 24, of Richmond, and Dequane McCullers, 24, of Henrico, both pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

"On July 23, 2021, police officers observed on social media Brown, McCullers, and several other individuals brandishing firearms in the Belt Atlantic apartment complex in South Richmond," a Justice Department spokesperson wrote in an email citing court documents. "When the officers responded to the area, they again observed Brown, McCullers and two others still in the area. As the officers attempted to stop Brown, McCullers, and two other individuals, the suspects dispersed in an attempt to avoid the officers."

Police eventually detained the men.

"[Policefound Brown in possession of a Glock 35, .40 caliber firearm and McCullers in possession of a Glock 23, .40 caliber firearm," the spokesperson's email continued. "Brown and McCullers are both scheduled to be sentenced on August 15, 2022. They each face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison."

The DOJ said the arrests were part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) program.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.