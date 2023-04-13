The emotional reason these Virginians are headed to help tornado-ravaged Mississippi town

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A preservation group from Hanover County will soon head south to support a Mississippi community devastated by a tornado last month.

Images of cars on crumpled homes, businesses flattened and the devastating life loss in the tiny town of Rolling Fork, Mississippi, are gripping hearts across the country.

There was recently quite a buzz about the damage in Silk Hair Studio, which is owned by Renada Harris and her sister, Kim Washington.

WTVR Renada Harris

Both women now now find themselves in the middle of a relief mission with nonprofit Brown Grove Preservation Group after their dad orchestrated the mission.

"I saw the faces of the people. And my dad was like, 'There was a man. He was 86 years old.' He's like, 'See if you can find him,'" Renada Harris said. "And I was like, 'See if I can find him?' And he's like, 'I want to somehow help him because he’s by himself and he was crying on the news.' And he said that he just wanted to help him."

WTVR McKinley Harris

That is how the trip unfolded as McKinley Harris and others with Brown Grove Preservation Group began collecting needed items donated by friends and strangers.

"We are going down there and partnering with Samaritan’s Purse and they will give us a task list of what we can do," Renada Harris explained. "We will have our own tent set up and we told them we are coming with supplies, and they will let us disburse those. We are going to give out gift cards so people can get what they need specifically."

It is a true mission from the heart.

"We are leaving in an RV with a trailer behind with all of our items," Renada Harris said.

WTVR

The organizers from Central Virginia have no connection to Mississippi other than they felt compelled to help after seeing the devastating images. When they return to Virginia, they will continue to collect monetary donations to send back to help families get back on their feet.

"I do think it’s important for communities to help each other," Renada Harris said. "I hope us coming all the way from Virginia, they will see that we see them and that help is here, even after."

Reporter Shelby Brown plans to go with the group and help in their mission. Be sure to follow Shelby on social media for updates on the disaster relief trip throughout the weekend.

WTVR

