Hanover church named historic place 153 years after founding: 'Thank you for this day'

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — On its 153rd birthday, Brown Grove Baptist Church in Ashland received the perfect present.

Sunday, the church revealed a historical plaque now mounted on the side of its outer brick wall, designating part of the 1,200-acre spot that it sits on as a nationally recognized historical landmark.

WTVR Brown Grove Baptist Church

It is the first rural historic district in Virginia that honors on African American suburban and rural heritage.

The Brown Grove community's inception dates back to the Reconstruction Era, started by six formerly enslaved laborers who started a church community in the woods near Sliding Hill Road.

WTVR Diane Drake

Diane Drake, whose ancestors helped settle the community, helped bring Brown Grove's history to light through the Brown Grove Preservation Group.

"I look back over the years and watched my grandmother and mother pray, the things they couldn't get done," Drake said. "Now we're the voice. We're the voice."

WTVR Brown Grove Baptist Church

Recently, Brown Grove was at the center of a development debate in Hanover County, hoping to fight the construction of a Wegmans distribution center across the street from the church.

Against the community's efforts, the center was built.

WTVR Renada Harris

"People see the distribution center and think we've lost. We haven't," said Renada Harris, the preservation group's executive director. "Locally, Hanover County did not acknowledge us, but now they have to acknowledge us because the state acknowledges us, and the nation acknowledges us, so that is very important for us."

The preservation group said the community has battled growing development on their ancestral lands for decades.

"This problem is not unique," Harris said. "I think for the Brown Grove community, we were kind of used to it. We didn't see what was going on around us because we have, for so many years, have tried to fight industries that were coming in, and we always lost."

WTVR Brown Grove Baptist Church

Harris said the Brown Grove Preservation Group is has traveled across the nation, working with other historic African American communities to help them receive recognition.

"Through our research we see there are a lot of other communities, in Virginia, that are dealing with the same things and we're partnering with them, we're learning from each other," Harris said.

Hanover County has responded, removing two economic districts from the now recognized ancestral site.

WTVR Rev. Dr. Darius E. Beeachaum

Rev. Dr. Darius E. Beeachaum, the leading pastor of Brown Grove Baptist Church, said historic recognition will allow the community to have more influence when it comes to development in the county.

"Our community's been challenged over the years with many different projects, not just Wegman's, but many different projects. And just like, every other community in our state and the country who have civic groups, they lift up their voice, and here now, Brown Grove has a voice," Beechaum said. "Before you move into this community, you will have to check with us to see if we desire to have you here. And that's important."