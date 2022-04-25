Brothers opening indoor golf venue on West Broad Street

RICHMOND, Va. — The indoor, simulator-powered golf venue market is about to get another local player. Brothers and avid golfers Patrick and Doug Uhazie are opening the aptly named Indoor Golf RVA at 3920 W. Broad Street. While not the first such venue in the region, the Uhazies’ take on the trend includes a members-only concept that will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, accessed with an app. Read the full story on Richmond BizSense.