Brother of teen shot at Henrico apartment mourns her death: 'It's not easy'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico teen's family is speaking out days after she was fatally shot inside an apartment.

Benjamin Newton, 18-years-old of Henrico County, is currently being held at Henrico Jail without bond in connection with 18-year-old Brittney J. Peyton's death on Tuesday.

Peyton was killed Tuesday morning at about 7:45 a.m. in an apartment complex along the 7600 block of Beth Road, near Staples Mill Road, in the West End

Newton was charged with involuntary manslaughter and shooting within an occupied dwelling, according to Henrico Police.

"I just want to wake up and think that it was all a dream," Randy Peyton, Brittney's older brother, said while clutching a picture of his sister.

He says that he is mourning what he calls an unbearable loss.

"It's not easy. It's still not easy. We've got a long road ahead of us. Between everything the investigation is doing, the news team is doing. It's just it's a long road ahead of us," Peyton said.

Newton was Brittney's boyfriend at the time of the shooting, according to sources. Randy said that he wants to hear his voice.

"His day is coming. That's all I can say in the nicest way possible," Peyton said.