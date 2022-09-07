Who bought this Richmond home that topped August real estate sales?

RICHMOND, Va. -- The principals behind Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate had a busy end to the summer, as three of its namesakes sold three of the four priciest home listings in the Richmond area in August, while their colleague repped the buyer on the month’s highest sale.

Topping the list was 105 Brookschase Lane, a 12,500-square-foot mansion in Henrico’s Windsor on the James neighborhood that sold Aug. 16 for $3.6 million, below its March list price of $4.2 million. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.