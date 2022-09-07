Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Who bought this Richmond home that topped August real estate sales?

105 Brookschase Lane, a 12,500-square-foot mansion in Henrico’s Windsor on the James neighborhood that sold Aug. 16 for $3.6 million, below its March list price of $4.2 million.
Posted at 10:01 AM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 10:01:33-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The principals behind Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate had a busy end to the summer, as three of its namesakes sold three of the four priciest home listings in the Richmond area in August, while their colleague repped the buyer on the month’s highest sale.

Topping the list was 105 Brookschase Lane, a 12,500-square-foot mansion in Henrico’s Windsor on the James neighborhood that sold Aug. 16 for $3.6 million, below its March list price of $4.2 million. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone