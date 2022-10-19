Mom prays, advises daughter after school stabbing: ‘Keep your eyes open’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Kris Edwards prayed for her daughter before she stepped into Brookland Middle School on Wednesday morning. Edwards received a frantic text from her 8th grader on Tuesday during an unexpected lock and teach following a stabbing on campus.

“I pray for her every morning that she’s safe,” Edwards said. “I asked her, ‘Do you want to go to school?'”

The stabbing involved two seventh graders and a pocket knife, according to police.

The victim’s family said the teen suffered a punctured lung and was last listed in critical condition at the hospital.

Henrico Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Amy Cashwell said counselors and other support staff will be ready to help students and their families at the middle school.

Amanda Hill dropped off her seventh grader at the Lydell Drive campus.

“I’m glad they have an extra presence here but I want to see more parents and fathers get involved. You have big kids here. If somebody gets in a fight, how long before law enforcement can arrive?” Hill asked.

Henrico Police said a school resource officer responded to the stabbing in the boys' locker room.

Police said this was an isolated incident and there are no other threats to the school.

“This is unfortunately an incident where we’re seeing kids unable to resolve conflict without resorting to violence and unfortunately, we’re seeing this more often than not," Henrico Police Chief Eric English said.

The relationship between the two students and the motive behind the stabbing is still being investigated.

The suspect is in juvenile detention and is charged with malicious wounding, felony stabbing, and possession of a knife on the school campus.

Henrico Police said a student's threat to bring a gun onto school grounds Monday is also being investigated and is not related.

“They should be able to go to school and get their learning and not worry about whether they’re going to come home that evening,” Hill said.

Edwards’ daughter decided to go to school. She, too, prayed and held on to a cross around her neck.

“I’m assuming they’ll take it seriously and make sure our kids are safe,” Edwards said. “I’m at peace. I told her to keep her eyes open.”

