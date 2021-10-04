Why Richmond pumped the brakes on this Brookland Park parklet

RICHMOND, Va. -- A planned parklet on Brookland Park Boulevard has effectively been parked, as opposition from neighbors upset about a loss of on-street parking has prompted the city to also remove several curb extensions it installed along the road last year. The city’s public works department has put a pause on the parklet that was set to be installed in recent weeks in front of a group of storefronts in the 100 block of Brookland Park Boulevard. The streetside patio deck, requested by Ms. Bee’s Juice Bar, is intended to provide space for outdoor seating for area businesses. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

