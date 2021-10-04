Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Why Richmond pumped the brakes on this Brookland Park parklet

items.[0].image.alt
<i>HKS Architects</i>
A rendering of the custom-designed parklet that’s been planned for the 100 block of Brookland Park Boulevard.
Brookland Park parklet.jpg
Posted at 2:54 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 14:54:08-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A planned parklet on Brookland Park Boulevard has effectively been parked, as opposition from neighbors upset about a loss of on-street parking has prompted the city to also remove several curb extensions it installed along the road last year. The city’s public works department has put a pause on the parklet that was set to be installed in recent weeks in front of a group of storefronts in the 100 block of Brookland Park Boulevard. The streetside patio deck, requested by Ms. Bee’s Juice Bar, is intended to provide space for outdoor seating for area businesses. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Bobo Catoe talks movies, music, and his award-winning food at Alewife.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-5pm-480x360.jpg

Watch Julie Bragg, Leland Pinder and Zach Daniel on CBS 6 News at 5 p.m.