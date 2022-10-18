Brookland Middle School locked down after stabbing, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Brookland Middle School was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after one student stabbed another student, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The offending student was taken into custody those sources added.

Henrico Police and Henrico Schools later confirmed the incident.

"I am writing to let you know that our school is currently in a lock and teach following an altercation between students during which a student was stabbed. The knife was quickly recovered, and the suspect is in custody," Brookland principal Nic Barlett wrote in a message to parents. "Movement in hallways is restricted while administrators and first responders address the matter. As a precaution, students will see an increased police presence on our school campus."

WTVR Police investigate a stabbing at Brookland Middle School in Henrico County, Va. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

The extent of the student's injuries has not been disclosed.

While the principal's message indicated a knife was recovered, a description of the knife has not yet been disclosed.

Henrico Police confirmed the school resource officer was alerted to the stabbing at about 11:44 a.m.

Brookland Middle School is located off Lydell Drive, near Hungary Road, in Henrico.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.