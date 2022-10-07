Driver hurt in fiery Richmond crash: 'This sort of stuff only happens in movies'

RICHMOND, Va. -- One person was injured after a fiery crash on Richmond's Northside Friday evening, according to firefighters.

Crews were called to the 4800 block of Brook Road just before 5:45 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle crash and a vehicle fire.

Richmond Fire Battalion Chief Raymond Neville said that when firefighters arrived, they found a Toyota pickup fully engulfed in flames.

WTVR Fiery crash near Brook Road and Azalea Avenue.

Neville said that the truck was parked when it was hit by a Jeep, which was lying on its side with the driver trapped inside.

Officials said that driver had non-life threatening injures.

WTVR Fiery crash near Brook Road and Azalea Avenue.

Neville was surprised that the pickup burst into flames after being hit by the Jeep.

"Cars don’t catch into fire when they crash," Neville said. "This sort of stuff only happens in movies."

Police are investigating what caused the wreck.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.