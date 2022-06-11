Watch
Broken Men Foundation holds graduation ceremony

The non-profit connects students with mentors to work on problem-solving skills, academic achievement, social skills and self-esteem.
Posted at 9:54 PM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 21:54:09-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A large group of local young men was celebrated on Thursday night for completing a program that's proven to change lives.

The Broken Men foundation held its annual youth academy graduation ceremony on Thursday.

The non-profit connects students with mentors to work on problem-solving skills, academic achievement, social skills and self-esteem.

The organization said it's graduated well over 100 participants since 2014. Several of the graduates have advanced to college.

Their ultimate goal is to help the students become accountable and productive members of the community.

