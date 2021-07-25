Broken Men Foundation hopes to champion 'better fathers, brothers, sons'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Broken Men Foundation Youth Academy held at meet up at the Blackwell Community Center’s football field Saturday in hopes of connecting more young men with positive role models in their neighborhoods.

The guys grilled out, ice cream was served and several area organizations were on hand to offer their resources.

The event’s main focus was to get teens signed up for the group’s mentorship program, so organizers said the young men can strengthen the bonds that they started forming.

"The goal is to help kids turn into better kids -- as well as eventually better fathers, brothers, sons, and so on and so forth," one mentor said.

