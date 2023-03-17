DISNEY'S Frozen, Annie, and Beetlejuice part of the 2023-2024 Broadway In Richmond season

RICHMOND, Va. -- Elsa, Anna, Beetlejuice, and Tina Turner are some of the familiar names headed to Richmond as part of the 2023 – 2024 Broadway In Richmond season.
Here's a look at the full schedule:
- DISNEY’S FROZEN: October 11 – 22, 2023 (16 performances)
- SIX: November 7 – 12, 2023 (8 performances)
- ANNIE: January 16 -21, 2024 (8 performances)
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD: February 27 – March 3, 2024 (8 performances)
- TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL: April 2 – 7, 2024 (8 performances)
- BEETLEJUICE: June 4-9, 2024 (8 performances)
Available as an add-on for subscription packages:
- DR. SEUSS’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL: December 12 – 17, 2023 (8 performances)
