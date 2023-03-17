DISNEY'S Frozen, Annie, and Beetlejuice part of the 2023-2024 Broadway In Richmond season

RICHMOND, Va. -- Elsa, Anna, Beetlejuice, and Tina Turner are some of the familiar names headed to Richmond as part of the 2023 – 2024 Broadway In Richmond season.

Here's a look at the full schedule:

DISNEY’S FROZEN: October 11 – 22, 2023 (16 performances)

Matthew Murphy

Caroline Bowman as Elsa and Lauren Nicole Chapman as Anna and Company in Frozen North American Tour

October 11 – 22, 2023 (16 performances) SIX: November 7 – 12, 2023 (8 performances)



November 7 – 12, 2023 (8 performances) ANNIE: January 16 -21, 2024 (8 performances)

Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade Ellie Pulsifer as Annie and Addison as Sandy in the 2022 company of ANNIE.



TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD : February 27 – March 3, 2024 (8 performances)



: February 27 – March 3, 2024 (8 performances) TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL: April 2 – 7, 2024 (8 performances)



April 2 – 7, 2024 (8 performances) BEETLEJUICE: June 4-9, 2024 (8 performances)

Matthew Murphy Justin Collette (Beetlejuice) and Tour Company of Beetlejuice

Available as an add-on for subscription packages:

DR. SEUSS’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL: December 12 – 17, 2023 (8 performances)

