MJ, MAMMA MIA!, and MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL highlight Broadway in Richmond season

RICHMOND, Va. -- Michael Jackson, Mamma Mia, and Moulin Rouge highlight the upcoming Broadway In Richmond season. Scroll down for a full list of shows coming to Richmond as part of the 2024-2025 season.

"In the sixteen seasons we’ve been presenting Broadway shows in Richmond, we have never had three shows engaged within the first year of their national tour.,” Ashley Gibson, Regional Marketing Director for Nederlander National Markets, said. "We’re thrilled to bring shows to RVA directly from Broadway – our patrons will be the among the first people across the country to see them! And the fact that we have these shows is a direct result of the incredible support we receive from our partners in the community, and the record-breaking growth in both ticket sales and subscribers we’ve seen in the past few seasons."

Show Descriptions and Performance Dates

SHUCKED — Tuesday, October 29 – Sunday, November 3, 2024 with 8 performances at Altria Theater

Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman Ashley D. Kelley and Grey Henson in the Original Broadway Cast of SHUCKED

SHUCKED is the Tony Award®–winning musical comedy The Wall Street Journal calls “flat out hilarious!” And nobody knows funny like economists. Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie), a score by the Grammy® Award–winning songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow”), and directed by Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite for great musical theater.

MAMMA MIA! — Tuesday, December 10 – Sunday, December 15, 2024 with 8 performances at Altria Theater

Joan Marcus/Joan Marcus Mamma Mia

A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!

Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago.

For nearly 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.

MJ — Tuesday, January 28 – Sunday, February 2, 2025 with 8 performances at Altria Theater

Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman Roman Banks as 'MJ' and the cast of the MJ First National Tour

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry comes to Richmond as MJ, the multi–Tony Award®-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. MJ is startin’ somethin’ as it makes its Richmond premiere at the Altria Theater.

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL — Tuesday, March 4 – Sunday, March 16, 2025 with 16 performances at Altria Theater

Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade Robert Petkoff as Harold Zidler and the cast of the North American tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Pop the champagne, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards®—including Best Musical! Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical! Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and—above all—Love. With a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical—it is a state of mind.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE — Tuesday, April 15 – Sunday, April 20, 2025 with 8 performances at Altria Theater

Photo: Julieta Cervantes Nick Fradiani as Neil Diamond

THE UNTOLD TRUE STORY OF A BROOKLYN KID WHO BECAME A CHART-BUSTING, SHOW-STOPPING, AWARD-WINNING AMERICAN ICON.

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chartbusting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America.

Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

SOME LIKE IT HOT — Tuesday, June 3 – Sunday, June 8, 2025 with 8 performances at Altria Theater

Marc J. Franklin The Original Broadway Company of SOME LIKE IT HOT.

Winner of 4 Tony Awards®, including Best Choreography and Best Costumes, and the Grammy Award® for Best Musical Theater Album, SOME LIKE IT HOT is “A Super-Sized, All-Out Song-And-Dance Spectacular!” - The New York Times

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, SOME LIKE IT HOT is the “glorious, big, high-kicking” (Associated Press) story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.

And what a trip it is! With its irresistible combination of heart and laughs, song and dance, SOME LIKE IT HOT won more theater awards than any show this season, and was named Best Musical by the Drama Desk, The Drama League, and the Outer Critics Circle. No wonder Deadline calls it “a tap-dancing, razzle-dazzling embrace of everything you love about musical theater.”

ADD-ON SHOWADD TO ANY SEASON TICKET PACKAGE TO SECURE SEATS BEFORE THE GENERAL PUBLIC

CHICAGO THE MUSICAL — Friday, May 9 – Sunday, May 11, 2025 with 8 performances at Altria Theater

Jeremy Daniel Kailin Brown as Velma Kelly and The Merry Murderesses in the Touring Production of CHICAGO

CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one showstopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen.

In the whirlwind of Chicago’s Jazz Age, two of the Cook County Jail’s most notorious murderesses—vaudeville star Velma Kelly and chorus girl Roxie Hart—become fierce rivals as they compete for headlines amidst a media frenzy.

Broadway’s longest-running musical has been razzle dazzling audiences for 27 years, and after more than 10,000 performances, 6 Tony Awards®, 2 Olivier Awards, and a Grammy®, we’re just getting started.

Click here for season ticket information.

