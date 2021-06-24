Broadway In Richmond is back: 2021-22 shows announced

RICHMOND, Va. -- After more than a year of COVID-19 pandemic-related closures, the curtain will rise again for Broadway In Richmond at the Altria Theater.
Here is a look at the just-announced 2021-22 Broadway In Richmond season:
Broadway In Richmond 2021 – 2022 Season
Anastasia
October 26 - 31, 2021
8 performances
Come From Away
February 1 – 6, 2022
8 performances
Disney’s The Lion King
March 9 – 20, 2022
15 performances
Fiddler On The Roof*
April 5 – 10, 2022
8 performances
*Rescheduled from 2019-20 season and not part of the 2021-22 subscription.
My Fair Lady
May 31 – June 5, 2022
8 performances
Jesus Christ Superstar
June 21 - 26, 2022
8 performances
The Band’s Visit*
July 26 – 31, 2022
8 performances
*Rescheduled from 2019-20 season and not part of the 2021-22 subscription.
Mean Girls
September 20 - 25, 2022
8 performances
Subscriptions go on sale Monday, June 28 at 10 a .m. Individual tickets go on sale closer to show times. Click here for more information.
* Rescheduled from 2019-20 season.
