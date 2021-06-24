Broadway In Richmond is back: 2021-22 shows announced

RICHMOND, Va. -- After more than a year of COVID-19 pandemic-related closures, the curtain will rise again for Broadway In Richmond at the Altria Theater.

Here is a look at the just-announced 2021-22 Broadway In Richmond season:

Broadway In Richmond 2021 – 2022 Season

Anastasia

October 26 - 31, 2021

8 performances

Come From Away

February 1 – 6, 2022

8 performances

Disney’s The Lion King

March 9 – 20, 2022

15 performances

Fiddler On The Roof*

April 5 – 10, 2022

8 performances

*Rescheduled from 2019-20 season and not part of the 2021-22 subscription.

My Fair Lady

May 31 – June 5, 2022

8 performances

Jesus Christ Superstar

June 21 - 26, 2022

8 performances

The Band’s Visit*

July 26 – 31, 2022

8 performances

*Rescheduled from 2019-20 season and not part of the 2021-22 subscription.

Mean Girls

September 20 - 25, 2022

8 performances

Subscriptions go on sale Monday, June 28 at 10 a .m. Individual tickets go on sale closer to show times. Click here for more information.

