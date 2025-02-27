Broadway in Richmond announces 2025-26 season shows

RICHMOND, Va. — Broadway in Richmond announced a seven-show lineup for its 2025-2026 season Thursday, including four Richmond premieres, two family favorites, and an iconic musical.

The new season opens in early November at the Altria Theatre with the Tony Award-winning musical, "Kimberly Akimbo." This touching production tells the story of a 16-year-old girl who is rapidly aging due to a rare genetic condition.

Following "Kimberly Akimbo," the season will feature several other exciting productions, including "Back to the Future: The Musical," "Beauty and the Beast," "The Wiz," and "The Outsiders."

In addition to the new season lineup, this December marks the return of the world's most popular musical, "Les Miserables," to Richmond.

Broadway in Richmond 2025-2026 Season Lineup

KIMBERLY AKIMBO: November 4 - 9, 2025 for 8 performances

LES MISÉRABLES: December 2 - 7, 2025 for 8 performances (Available as an add-on for subscription packages)

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL: January 20 - 25, 2026 for 8 performances

Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: March 3 - 8, 2026 for 8 performances

THE OUTSIDERS: March 24 - 29, 2026 for 8 performances

THE WIZ: April 21 - 26, 2026 for 8 performances

& JULIET: May 12 - 17, 2026 for 8 performances

