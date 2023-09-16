Watch Now
Drivers asked to avoid intersection of West Broad Street, Tuckernuck Drive after accident disables traffic box

Henrico police officer injured in two-vehicle crash
Posted at 8:31 PM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-15 20:31:25-04

HENRICO, Va. -- Drivers are being asked to avoid the intersection of West Broad Street and Tuckernuck Drive after an accident disabled a traffic box in the area.

The traffic box was knocked out after a boat fell off a tow truck, an action that disabled the box. All traffic lights are not working
at the intersection.

Henrico Police say it is currently undetermined when the lights will be restored.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

