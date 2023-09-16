Drivers asked to avoid intersection of West Broad Street, Tuckernuck Drive after accident disables traffic box

HENRICO, Va. -- Drivers are being asked to avoid the intersection of West Broad Street and Tuckernuck Drive after an accident disabled a traffic box in the area.

The traffic box was knocked out after a boat fell off a tow truck, an action that disabled the box. All traffic lights are not working

at the intersection.

Henrico Police say it is currently undetermined when the lights will be restored.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

